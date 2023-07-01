Analyzing Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NTG) and Its Peers

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) is one of 1,190 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund $67.46 million N/A -1,162.07 Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Competitors $200.08 million -$13.43 million 46.93

Analyst Ratings

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Competitors 1030 4449 5788 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 87.71%. Given Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund pays out -10,341.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 742.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund N/A N/A N/A Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Competitors 380.51% 7.64% 4.95%

Summary

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund rivals beat Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships. It employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio. Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc. was formed on July 27, 2010 is domiciled in United States.

