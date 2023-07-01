Ankr (ANKR) Achieves Market Cap of $236.16 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $236.16 million and approximately $19.59 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00017728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014173 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,590.39 or 0.99998206 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02273974 USD and is down -2.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 212 active market(s) with $27,895,208.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.