Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.98 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $2.98 million and $701,139.11 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00041937 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00030973 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013600 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

