Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as high as $1.33. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 47,364 shares trading hands.

APDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 67.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the third quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 63.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,541 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

