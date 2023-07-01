Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, an increase of 557.4% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUVI opened at $0.93 on Friday. Applied UV has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.07.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 70.95% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUVI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied UV by 74.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied UV by 426.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 57,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied UV by 111.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied UV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, markets, and sells proprietary surface and air disinfection technology. The company operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments. It also manufactures fine mirrors and custom furniture. The company's products are used in healthcare, hospitality, food preservation, education, winery, and retail industries.

