Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of APRE stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $25.80.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.68. On average, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aprea Therapeutics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.