Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of APRE stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. Aprea Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $25.80.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.68. On average, analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 43,293 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.