Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Trading Down 5%

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Free Report) fell 5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65. 809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Arch Therapeutics Stock Up 13.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Arch Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.

