Ardevora Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 429,000 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 429,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,694,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Applied Materials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,737 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 58,636 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $210,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.54. 6,142,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,284,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $146.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. New Street Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

