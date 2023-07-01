Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,960 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.41% of Service Co. International worth $44,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,387,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,359,000 after acquiring an additional 978,419 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,379,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,377,000 after acquiring an additional 905,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 16,307.3% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 777,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,219,000 after acquiring an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,462. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

