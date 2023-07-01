Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $51.17 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $51,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $3.73 on Friday, reaching $351.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,453,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,556. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $271.61 and a 52 week high of $354.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.21 and its 200-day moving average is $315.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,356,990.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total value of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $18,718,544. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. William Blair began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $339.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

