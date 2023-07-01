Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $54.78 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,468 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $54,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.98. 3,173,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,527. The stock has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $434.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock worth $445,911,136. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

