Ardevora Asset Management LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,705 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Ross Stores worth $53,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROST. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 56.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $602,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4,160.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,893 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,087 shares of company stock worth $5,583,866. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST traded up $3.26 on Friday, hitting $112.13. 2,635,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.47. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.89.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

