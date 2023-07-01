Ardevora Asset Management LLP Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 598,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,141 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for about 1.4% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $79,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 20,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at $919,642. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,920 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.90, for a total transaction of $544,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at $7,962,442.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $501,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,863 shares in the company, valued at $919,642. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,110,228. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $138.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,241. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $143.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.84. The stock has a market cap of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

