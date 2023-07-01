Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 5,729 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 318,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $41,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

CHKP traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $566.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $137.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

