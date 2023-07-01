Ardor (ARDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.01 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 1st. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0698 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $69.77 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042340 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000767 BTC.

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

