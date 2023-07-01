Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Short Interest Down 72.0% in June

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artemis Strategic Investment Price Performance

Shares of ARTE stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTE. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Artemis Strategic Investment

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

