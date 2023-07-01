Arweave (AR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.44 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 1st. In the last week, Arweave has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $5.73 or 0.00018733 BTC on popular exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $191.50 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30,611.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.76 or 0.00953086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00157488 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

