Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Ashford Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.
About Ashford
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ashford
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.