Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

