Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Insider Buys A$90,050.00 in Stock

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Free Report) insider Clive Appleton purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.80 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of A$90,050.00 ($60,033.33).

Aspen Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.32.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Aspen Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a boost from Aspen Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Aspen Group’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Aspen Group

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing value for money accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.

Featured Stories

