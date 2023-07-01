AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 11.1% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 41,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

