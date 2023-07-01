Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Stock Price Down 19%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Free Report)’s stock price was down 19% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 196,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 293% from the average daily volume of 50,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

