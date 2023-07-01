Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the May 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Atlas Copco

Separately, Danske raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.17.

(Free Report)

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. The company offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.