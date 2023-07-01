Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the May 31st total of 217,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

ATAT opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.49. Atour Lifestyle has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Mass Ave Global Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth $11,011,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 767,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,123,000 after buying an additional 415,498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,202,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,394,000. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,519,000. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Further Reading

