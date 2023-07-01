Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Trading 1.8% Higher

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.58. 11,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 45,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Aurion Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.01 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

