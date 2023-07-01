Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ATAK stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAK. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.