Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Trading Down 0.9%

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.35 and last traded at C$11.49. 22,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 21,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.59.

APR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.85 to C$13.20 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$456.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.07.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

