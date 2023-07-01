Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.52). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.36% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,282,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,796,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,282,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,792. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc sold 2,746,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total transaction of $1,675,144.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,668,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 128,706 shares of company stock valued at $375,292 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $506,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

