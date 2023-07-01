Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $7.13.
Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.52). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 170.36% and a negative return on equity of 950.78%. The company had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Avalo Therapeutics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $506,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $831,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $700,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
About Avalo Therapeutics
Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.
Featured Articles
