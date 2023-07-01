AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW) Short Interest Update

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ:AVPTW – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AvePoint Stock Up 10.5 %

Shares of AVPTW stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.90. AvePoint has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.24.

