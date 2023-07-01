Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $230.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $228.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.38 and its 200-day moving average is $189.77. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $251.26.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 34.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

