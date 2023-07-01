AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Short Interest Up 164.3% in June

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,600 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the May 31st total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF Price Performance

NVDS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,406,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,340. AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $67.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.24% of AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

