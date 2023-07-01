Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Receives GBX 413.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 413.40 ($5.26).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.85) target price on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

Babcock International Group Price Performance

BAB stock opened at GBX 282.60 ($3.59) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 309.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 306.16. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 967.80, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. Babcock International Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 262.20 ($3.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.40 ($4.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.94.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.