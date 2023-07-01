BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($13.99) target price on the stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.97) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.71) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.35) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,146 ($14.57) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,030.86 ($13.11).

Shares of BA opened at GBX 927 ($11.79) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 968.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 923.74. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 702.20 ($8.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.18). The company has a market capitalization of £28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,840.40, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

