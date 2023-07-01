Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 16,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Baijiayun Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:RTC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 3,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,194. Baijiayun Group has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Baijiayun Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baijiayun Group Ltd (NASDAQ:RTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.31% of Baijiayun Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Baijiayun Group Company Profile

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the provision of video-centric technology solutions. It offers video SaaS/PaaS, video cloud and software, and video AI and system solutions for communications and collaboration needs of enterprises of all sizes and industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

