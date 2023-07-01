Balancer (BAL) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.60 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 1st. Balancer has a market capitalization of $244.14 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can currently be bought for $4.82 or 0.00015767 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Balancer has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Balancer

Balancer’s genesis date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 57,840,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,659,991 tokens. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

