Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 219.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 million.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.75 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $4.36 on Thursday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 123,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 39,711 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,651,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 70,374 shares during the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

