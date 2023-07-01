Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Shares Up 4.7%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Free Report)’s share price was up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

Bancorp 34 Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

Bancorp 34 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

