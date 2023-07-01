Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 285.7% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Up 1.6 %

BKHYY stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 12-month low of $37.20 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.89.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 21st. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Increases Dividend

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.5884 dividend. This is an increase from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.21%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

