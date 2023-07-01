Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $28.69 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

