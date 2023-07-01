Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (BCMXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.1197 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Bank of Communications Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BCMXY opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Bank of Communications has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $8.89 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company operates through four business segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Businesses, and Other Businesses. It offers personal banking products and services, including savings deposit products, personal certificate of deposits, foreign currency deposit, and salary financing A products; mortgage and unsecured loans; bank cards; airport and personal wealth management advisor services; and physical precious metals, and structured deposits and wealth management products, as well as precious metal and commodity trading services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.