Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after acquiring an additional 4,956,104 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,924 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,304 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,325. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.16. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

