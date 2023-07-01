Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 261.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after buying an additional 3,231,343 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $318,539,000 after buying an additional 3,086,382 shares in the last quarter. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,687,000. Finally, Hao Advisors Management Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,174,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,945,645. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.39. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market cap of $220.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.23. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $30.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 billion. Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

