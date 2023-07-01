Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,185 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in General Mills were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,341 shares of company stock worth $4,163,978. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,125,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.16 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.24.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

