Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,709 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,109,751 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,037,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.77. The stock had a trading volume of 112,620,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,122,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.99, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.91.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock valued at $32,608,772. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.01.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

