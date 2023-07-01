Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Intuit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $458.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,917. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $436.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.80. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $490.83. The company has a market cap of $128.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.85.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.