Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 3,061 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 376.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $383,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $12.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $440.49. 7,346,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,638,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $195.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $378.68 and its 200-day moving average is $344.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.70 and a 52 week high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $535.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.39.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

