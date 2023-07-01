Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $40,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

AVGO traded up $4.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $867.43. 2,314,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $741.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.21. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

