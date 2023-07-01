Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after acquiring an additional 511,696 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682,419 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,261,886,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,860,303,000 after acquiring an additional 883,963 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.62. 2,298,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.73.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.41.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

