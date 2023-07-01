Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 19,444 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,444 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

JCI traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.14. 4,120,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,203,541. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.63%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

