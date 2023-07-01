Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 408 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 19,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 209,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,001,000 after acquiring an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 115,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.3% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $5.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,407,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,814. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $395.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.78%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

