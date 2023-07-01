Barclays Cuts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $130.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.06.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of A stock opened at $120.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $160.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.21.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.